CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CB Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

CB Financial Services stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 323,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CB Financial Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in CB Financial Services by 162.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 55,039 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CB Financial Services by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

