Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ ADXS opened at $0.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

