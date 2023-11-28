Northann Corp.’s (NYSE:NCL) Quiet Period Will End on November 28th

Northann’s (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, November 28th. Northann had issued 1,200,000 shares in its IPO on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Northann’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Northann Stock Up 5.1 %
NYSE NCL opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Northann has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $22.40.
Northann Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Northann
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Northann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.