Central Plains Bancshares, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CPBI)

Central Plains Bancshares’ (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, November 29th. Central Plains Bancshares had issued 4,130,815 shares in its initial public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $41,308,150 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Central Plains Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of CPBI stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Central Plains Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $10.00.
Central Plains Bancshares Company Profile
