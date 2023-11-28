The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Downgraded to Sell at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has GBX 970 ($12.25) target price on the stock.

SGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.42) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.89) to GBX 1,250 ($15.79) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.53) to GBX 1,300 ($16.42) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,033.33 ($13.05).

SGE opened at GBX 1,119 ($14.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5,595.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 725.40 ($9.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,152 ($14.55). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 999.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 946.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a GBX 12.75 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is presently 9,500.00%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

