Hilton Food Group’s (HFG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.84) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group Stock Performance

Hilton Food Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:HFG opened at GBX 708 ($8.94) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.80. The firm has a market cap of £634.37 million, a PE ratio of 5,900.00, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 691.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 684.19. Hilton Food Group has a 12-month low of GBX 495.42 ($6.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 799 ($10.09).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Food Group

In related news, insider Patricia Dimond bought 5,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.42) per share, for a total transaction of £39,773.21 ($50,237.73). Company insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.