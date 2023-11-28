StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 46.51% and a negative return on equity of 870.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Trinity Biotech by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

