StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.44.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 46.51% and a negative return on equity of 870.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
