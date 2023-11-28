StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.14 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

