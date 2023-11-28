Zscaler’s (ZS) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.03.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $191.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.11 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.34. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $195.07.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares in the company, valued at $57,469,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $1,219,478.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,758 shares of company stock worth $17,121,335. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

