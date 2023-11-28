Urban Outfitters’ (URBN) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $42.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of URBN stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.28.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after buying an additional 2,138,104 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,867,000 after buying an additional 420,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,499,000 after purchasing an additional 376,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,438,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,294,000 after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,920,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,969,000 after acquiring an additional 68,609 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

