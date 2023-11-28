JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target to GBX 670

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 ($8.72) to GBX 670 ($8.46) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bodycote Stock Performance

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at GBX 574 ($7.25) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.17. Bodycote has a twelve month low of GBX 545 ($6.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 728.50 ($9.20). The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,304.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 604.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 641.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bodycote news, insider Patrick Larmon acquired 10,000 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.16) per share, with a total value of £56,700 ($71,618.04). 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Featured Stories

