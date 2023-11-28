Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

WHLM stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.