Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) COO Sells 827 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 827 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $33,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tenable Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of TENB traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.73. 1,465,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. Research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Tenable by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 312,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tenable by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,210,000 after buying an additional 118,072 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 9.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 243,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 21,389 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

