Insider Selling: Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Major Shareholder Sells 12,897 Shares of Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 12,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $171,272.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,154,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,372,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alberta Lp Wengen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Laureate Education alerts:

On Monday, November 27th, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 26,408 shares of Laureate Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $350,434.16.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 27,337 shares of Laureate Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $364,675.58.

On Thursday, November 16th, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 5,600 shares of Laureate Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $74,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 103,850 shares of Laureate Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $1,389,513.00.

Laureate Education Price Performance

NASDAQ LAUR traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,661. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20.

Laureate Education Cuts Dividend

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Laureate Education had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laureate Education

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 185.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 35,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 605.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAUR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Report on Laureate Education

About Laureate Education

(Get Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.