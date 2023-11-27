Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig Sells 19,874 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,874 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $485,124.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,324,620 shares in the company, valued at $56,743,974.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

On Monday, November 27th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 39,643 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $965,703.48.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 34,737 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $843,761.73.

On Monday, November 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 35,252 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $903,508.76.

On Friday, November 17th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $87,086.20.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

USAC traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 376,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,183. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.93 and a beta of 1.44. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USAC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet raised USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on USA Compression Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.