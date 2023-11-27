Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) President Sells $13,300.38 in Stock

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) President Dan Mosher sold 23,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $13,300.38. Following the sale, the president now owns 279,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,474.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dan Mosher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Presto Automation alerts:

On Monday, September 25th, Dan Mosher sold 7,117 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $20,069.94.

Presto Automation Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 172,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,385. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $32.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.42. Presto Automation Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presto Automation

Presto Automation ( NASDAQ:PRST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRST. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Presto Automation during the 4th quarter worth $5,607,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Presto Automation during the third quarter worth about $673,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Presto Automation by 370.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,066 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 382,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Presto Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Presto Automation by 906.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,635 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 183,402 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Presto Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Presto Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presto Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.