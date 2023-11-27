Seele-N Trading Down 90.8% This Week (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 90.8% against the dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $891,972.83 and approximately $1,424.43 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006567 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00018245 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,193.80 or 1.00009639 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011358 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000838 BTC.
- CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007851 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004029 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.
