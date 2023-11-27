Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Sells $66,076.40 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $66,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Efstathios A. Kouninis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 13th, Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 248 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $11,048.40.

Pegasystems Stock Down 0.9 %

Pegasystems stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.79. The stock had a trading volume of 384,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,640. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $334.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.61 million. Pegasystems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pegasystems by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Pegasystems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

