Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Director Sells $138,660.00 in Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $138,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,980.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

PPBI stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $37.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPBI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pacific Premier Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.