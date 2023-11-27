Jason R. Kelly Sells 100,000 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,894,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of DNA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,702,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,671,111. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.19.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,192,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538,752 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,746,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 40.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,683,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,472,000 after buying an additional 5,976,244 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 26.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,329,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,233,000 after buying an additional 3,643,284 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

