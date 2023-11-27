Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 13,500 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $113,670.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,237,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,676,609.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tilly's alerts:

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 19,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $159,600.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 3,800 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $29,906.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,520 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $89,971.20.

On Friday, September 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00.

Tilly’s Stock Down 0.5 %

TLYS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.38. 82,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.06 million, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $159.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.91 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TLYS. StockNews.com raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tilly’s

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,086,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,214,000 after buying an additional 607,757 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 14.7% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,928,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 247,600 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 5.2% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 21.9% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

(Get Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.