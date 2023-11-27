10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells $162,769.56 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $162,769.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,050,339.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $162,828.38.

On Monday, October 16th, Serge Saxonov sold 21 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $829.50.

On Thursday, September 14th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $98,740.00.

10x Genomics Price Performance

10x Genomics stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.71. The company had a trading volume of 524,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,954. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.84. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

