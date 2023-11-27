Benjamin T. Dake Sells 4,990 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTEGet Free Report) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,542.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,320.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ AVTE traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 93,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,475. The company has a market capitalization of $442.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $30.79.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

