Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $227,033.46 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $227,033.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,110.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tenable alerts:

On Monday, November 20th, Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $190,438.95.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $952,800.00.

Tenable Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,251,000 after purchasing an additional 337,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,843,000 after buying an additional 370,932 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,040,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,949,000 after buying an additional 472,322 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,007,000 after buying an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,668,000 after buying an additional 810,831 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TENB. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TENB

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.