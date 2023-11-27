Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $708,235.20 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $708,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, October 30th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $654,640.80.

On Friday, October 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $686,972.80.

On Thursday, September 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $742,649.60.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $761,829.60.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total value of $749,335.20.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,829,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.17. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $85.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -0.16.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.84.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

