Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CMO Sells $469,436.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.75. 986,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,718. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AKAM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.