Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Major Shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen Sells 27,337 Shares

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 27,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $364,675.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,167,455 shares in the company, valued at $255,693,849.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alberta Lp Wengen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 26,408 shares of Laureate Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $350,434.16.

On Friday, November 24th, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 12,897 shares of Laureate Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $171,272.16.

On Thursday, November 16th, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 5,600 shares of Laureate Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $74,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 103,850 shares of Laureate Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $1,389,513.00.

Laureate Education Price Performance

Shares of Laureate Education stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $13.11. 719,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,661. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Laureate Education Cuts Dividend

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Laureate Education had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laureate Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 3,470.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 437,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 425,412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,863,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after purchasing an additional 266,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Laureate Education by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAUR. TheStreet lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

