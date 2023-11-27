Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CFO Jeremy Hofmann Sells 7,637 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $305,556.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,568.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,810 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $196,488.50.

Zillow Group Trading Up 2.6 %

ZG stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.64. 578,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -57.64 and a beta of 1.80. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.44 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. Analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.68.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

