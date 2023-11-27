Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) CFO Stephane Biguet Sells 6,250 Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, October 30th, Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.55. 6,370,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,233,045. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 85.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after buying an additional 19,885,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 200.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after buying an additional 7,158,943 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4,851.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,363,000 after buying an additional 5,838,569 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after buying an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

