Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,491,538.59 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,491,538.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,796,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,285.13.

On Monday, November 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.07, for a total transaction of $1,533,402.87.

On Thursday, November 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $1,530,353.70.

On Monday, November 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total transaction of $1,441,186.08.

On Thursday, November 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,416,710.31.

On Monday, November 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $1,422,149.37.

On Friday, November 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total transaction of $1,440,444.39.

On Friday, October 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $1,458,574.59.

On Monday, October 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $1,533,814.92.

On Friday, October 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.07, for a total transaction of $1,533,402.87.

Atlassian Price Performance

Atlassian stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.32. 1,210,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,220. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $116.40 and a one year high of $215.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlassian

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Atlassian by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

