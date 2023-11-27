ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai Sells 3,150 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chirantan Jitendra Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 31st, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $670.55. 1,009,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,354. The stock has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $678.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $585.78 and a 200 day moving average of $566.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 671,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 328,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,726,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $10,314,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

