Mark Zuckerberg Sells 28,009 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total value of $9,481,326.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Tuesday, November 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.01, for a total value of $9,467,322.09.

On Friday, November 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $9,345,763.03.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,350,524.56.

On Monday, November 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.05, for a total value of $9,244,370.45.

On Friday, November 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $9,125,332.20.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total value of $8,909,942.99.

On Monday, November 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $3.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $334.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,669,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,987,197. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.38 and a 52 week high of $342.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 160,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,605 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 41,287.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after buying an additional 184,556 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,292,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $387,893,000 after buying an additional 78,789 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,630.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,723 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after buying an additional 104,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.