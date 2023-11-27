Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.21

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.21 and last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 45688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $654.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.34.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

