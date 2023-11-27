Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.27

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 99941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Akzo Nobel

(Get Free Report)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.