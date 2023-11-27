Substratum (SUB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $28.80

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $28.80 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023982 USD and is down -30.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

