Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 80.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

NYSE TSLX remained flat at $21.11 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,165. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 51.87%. The business had revenue of $114.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $45,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $85,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

