ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.58

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.58 and last traded at $90.42, with a volume of 578817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.73.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $531,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $652,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.