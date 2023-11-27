iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.82

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.82 and last traded at $86.47, with a volume of 1570776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.75.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2,078.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

