Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.76

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 30149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tesco from GBX 250 ($3.16) to GBX 240 ($3.03) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tesco from GBX 325 ($4.11) to GBX 335 ($4.23) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tesco from GBX 304 ($3.84) to GBX 306 ($3.87) in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tesco in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Tesco Price Performance

Tesco Cuts Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.1395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Featured Stories

