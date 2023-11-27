iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $117.48

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $117.48 and last traded at $117.86, with a volume of 314617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.49.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.96.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,969,000 after acquiring an additional 256,468 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $22,912,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $18,870,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.