iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.52

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.52 and last traded at $93.38, with a volume of 168019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.66.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.42 and its 200 day moving average is $92.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,950,000 after purchasing an additional 43,072,503 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17,500.9% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,920,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,510 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,616,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,047,000 after purchasing an additional 116,708 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14,455.2% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,439,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,476 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

