Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,593.50

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,593.50 ($20.13) and last traded at GBX 1,553 ($19.62), with a volume of 587175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,571.50 ($19.85).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,380.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,367.56. The firm has a market cap of £4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2,025.32, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a GBX 25.80 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is 10,129.87%.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

