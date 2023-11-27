Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.82

Shares of Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48.

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

