Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.20

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 50157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

ATDRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.16) to GBX 710 ($8.97) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 700 ($8.84) to GBX 720 ($9.09) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

