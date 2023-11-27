Celer Network Market Cap Achieves $112.80 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $112.80 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

