Ark 24 Hour Volume Reaches $153.80 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00003083 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. Ark has a market cap of $203.50 million and $153.80 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002166 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001989 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003145 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002479 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,194,382 coins and its circulating supply is 177,195,162 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.