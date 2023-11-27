Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Reaches $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 59.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $89,887.73 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00136776 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00037167 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00024556 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008060 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002706 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,625.68 or 1.60079521 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

