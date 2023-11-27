Analyzing Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Crescent Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Northern Oil and Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Crescent Energy pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northern Oil and Gas pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northern Oil and Gas has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

53.3% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Crescent Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Crescent Energy and Northern Oil and Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $3.06 billion 0.67 $96.67 million $0.86 13.19 Northern Oil and Gas $1.57 billion 2.37 $773.24 million $7.77 4.77

Northern Oil and Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crescent Energy. Northern Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and Northern Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy 0.87% 17.35% 3.35% Northern Oil and Gas 38.96% 49.08% 15.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Crescent Energy and Northern Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 1 1 4 0 2.50 Northern Oil and Gas 0 1 7 1 3.00

Crescent Energy presently has a consensus price target of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 50.98%. Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus price target of $49.78, suggesting a potential upside of 34.17%. Given Crescent Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Northern Oil and Gas.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Crescent Energy on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

