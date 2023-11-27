ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.77

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.77 and last traded at $58.47, with a volume of 50208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.69.
ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57. The firm has a market cap of $799.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional Trading of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.
ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile
The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.
