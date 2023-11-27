Gartner (NYSE:IT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $432.79

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $432.79 and last traded at $431.76, with a volume of 234647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $426.85.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.05.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total transaction of $105,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,287,058.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,140 shares of company stock valued at $35,420,368. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,599,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 2,360.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 779,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,928,000 after purchasing an additional 747,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

